Decatur boat operator arrested in connection to Smith Lake boat crash

A Decatur man is in jail after officials said he was intoxicated after a boat he was operating crashed into another and caused a woman to go overboard and missing.
WBMA, the ABC affiliate in Birmingham, reports that William Jackson Fite, 23, was booked into the Winston County Jail Friday morning and charged with Boating Under the Influence.
26-year-old Troy resident, Kelsey Nicole Starling, is the woman who was reported missing following the crash Thursday night. The incident happened at Rock Creek around 10 p.m.
Another Decatur resident, Jodi Wallace Suggs, 50, was also injured when the Mastercraft operated by Fite hit the 2011 Harris Flotebote pontoon, according to WBMA.
Crews continued their search for Starling on Saturday morning.
