Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Decatur boat operator arrested in connection to Smith Lake boat crash

According to the ABC affiliate in Birmingham, William Jackson Fite, 23, is charged with Boating Under the Influence.

Posted: Jul 6, 2019 4:38 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

A Decatur man is in jail after officials said he was intoxicated after a boat he was operating crashed into another and caused a woman to go overboard and missing.

WBMA, the ABC affiliate in Birmingham, reports that William Jackson Fite, 23, was booked into the Winston County Jail Friday morning and charged with Boating Under the Influence. 

26-year-old Troy resident, Kelsey Nicole Starling, is the woman who was reported missing following the crash Thursday night. The incident happened at Rock Creek around 10 p.m.

Another Decatur resident, Jodi Wallace Suggs, 50, was also injured when the Mastercraft operated by Fite hit the 2011 Harris Flotebote pontoon, according to WBMA.

Crews continued their search for Starling on Saturday morning.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Florence
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 97°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Scottsboro
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 101°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events