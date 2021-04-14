Decatur barber school teaches students the trade in a year

A barber school in Decatur is teaching students valuable skills in less than a year.

The owner of the Alabama School of Barbering, Bill Rice, said he first opened up the school right before the pandemic started.

Students can learn to be barbers or estheticians at The Alabama School of Barbering.

Since then, they've had students come from all over North Alabama to learn how to be barbers or estheticians.

Just last month, they had more than 10 people graduate, and currently, there's around nine students.

Rice has been teaching the barber trade for more than a quarter of a century.

"I opened up my own barber shop, because some people have trouble like accommodating their schedule, their work schedules for attending barber school, so I wanted to make this just so I can accommodate the average working person," said Rice.

Students at the school can learn everything from haircuts and coloring to facials and perms.