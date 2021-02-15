Decatur assault suspect now charged with murder after 8-month-old child’s death

An 8-month-old child injured in an assault last week in Decatur died from their injuries Monday morning.

Charges have been upgraded against the suspect in the case, Cameron Almen Elliott, 22, of Decatur. He’s now facing Capital Murder, Sexual Torture, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance charges.

Elliott is held without bond at the Morgan County Correctional Facility.

The 8-month-old child was taken on Feb. 9 in critical condition to a Birmingham hospital. Decatur police officers went to a home in the 2,200 block of Victoria Drive SW that day for a call about a child in medical distress. Read our previous story here.