Decatur area starts to vaccinate teachers against coronavirus

Teachers in the Decatur area didn't waste any time in getting vaccinated now that they're eligible.

Busload after busload of teachers kept showing up to the Decatur Morgan Hospital Parkway Campus Monday, all of them eager and ready to roll up their sleeves for a COVID-19 shot.

"(I'm) happy and excited to get the news that we were going to be able to get the vaccination," said Eastwood Elementary School second grade teacher Lisa Sturges.

Monday was the start of the road back to normalcy in the classroom for teachers and students all across Alabama. Locally, teachers from Decatur City, Hartselle City, Morgan County, Decatur Heritage Christian Academy and Saint Ann Catholic School were all bused in to Decatur Morgan Hospital's Parkway Campus to get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

"It's a really good feeling not only for us but also for the administration to know that this is being done and we have a plan. I think it's a very positive thing for the community, seeing this light going forward," said Decatur Morgan Hospital President Kelli Powers.

All of the schools have worked with the hospital to coordinate when each teacher can show up to get a vaccine.

On Monday about 120 came, but once they get a routine down, hospital officials say they can ramp up distribution to about 200 a day.

With 900 teachers signed up, the hospital says it'll take them only a week to get everyone their shot - something teachers are very excited for.

"We know that kids do better when they're in school and we're ready to have them all back and to be able to do the things that we normally do without having to be so worried and take so many precautions," said Sturges.

Decatur Morgan Hospital is one of the lucky ones who actually have some supply left of the vaccine for first-dose patients. The other Morgan County vaccine clinic at the health department isn't expecting any first-dose appointments to be available until the end of the month.

"It's very stressful that at any time I could be the carrier. So, this is step one to feel better about being in the classroom with our children and being around our co-workers. It's just been a very stressful few months never knowing if we were positive or not. And this is a great step in at least in at least hoping that this is going to protect ourselves and our co-workers, and mostly our students," said Decatur City Schools Adaptive PE Teacher Patty Laughlin.