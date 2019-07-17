Decatur flash flood leaves apartment parking lot flooded

Decatur residents are cleaning up a huge mess from flash flooding on Wednesday.

Some people's cars had water up to the windows. It all happened at the Summer Key Apartments off Cedar Lake Road in Decatur.

Flooding in Decatur. Photo courtesy of Robbie Morgan Flooding in Decatur. Photo courtesy of Robbie Morgan

Residents say every time it rains really hard, they have to move their cars. One person wasn't so lucky today.

"It's flooded about four times, give or take, a little bit more than four maybe, but this was definitely the highest I've seen," said Jose Flores, a tenant at the apartments.

Jose Flores and his wife have lived at the Summer Key Apartments for a year and say this is nothing new. This time, the water was up to his knees and that scared him a bit. He said the issue isn't the water getting into apartments. It's getting into cars.

"Coming home and just knowing and that much water...one thing you know, one car is fine and your other car isn't," he said.

His wife vacuumed out as much water as she could, but the car ultimately was dead.

Flores and some other tenants told WAAY 31 the water comes down from the top of the parking lot and then sits in the drainage area. He said every time is different as far as water levels.

"I said, 'Holy,' and then I was just like stunned, and then my wife was just pretty much panicked and in a shock of how much water there really was out here," said Flores.

Though he only has one car with water damage and a while left on his lease, Flores and his wife are taking things in stride.

"All I can do is put my faith on God and keep on living forward," he said.

Tenants said they have stressed their concerns to the property manager and she is aware of the issue. They did not have a comment for WAAY 31 on Wednesday.