Decatur apartment fire leaves several families displaced

Decatur Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at Decatur Place Apartments about 1 a.m. Friday.
Eight units in one building were destroyed, leaving eight families displaced.
Everyone got out safely and there were no injuries.
Fire Marshal Lt. Stacy Rose said the fire started outside the building on the first floor.
The fire is under investigation.
