Decatur animal clinic warns of increase in rabies

A local animal clinic in Decatur is asking pet owners to be aware of an increase of rabies in the area.

Osborne Animal Clinic says a bat that was brought into the clinic tested positive for rabies. Another suspicious bat was brought in Saturday. Its rabies test is still pending. Both bats potentially exposed several family pets and owners.

"We most likely have two rabies cases inside a week, right here in Decatur, and we normally only see one case every few years," the clinic said in a Facebook post.

The clinic asks people to be aware of any odd animal behavior. The clinic says domestic animals may start acting more aggressive and may attack you. Meanwhile, wild animals that are normally afraid of people and stay away may seem friendly.

"When you see a wild animal not acting wild, think rabies. When you see a domesticated animal acting wild, think rabies," the clinic explained. "If you see your dog playing with a bat, skunk or raccoon and that animal is alive, separate your pet from it and contact animal control ASAP. If it is dead, make sure you handle it with gloves, place it in a plastic bag, then a box, and take it to your veterinarian or animal control so necessary rabies testing can be performed."

The clinic is asking everyone to make sure their pets have gotten a rabies vaccine within the last year.