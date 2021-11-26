Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Decatur Utilities work to impact traffic

Work on sewer system revamp to impact westbound Moulton Street travel for 11 days

Posted: Nov 26, 2021 9:26 AM
Updated: Nov 26, 2021 9:33 AM
Posted By: Stephen Gallien

Decatur Utilities warns drivers to be aware portions of a street will be closed starting November 30 due to renovations with the city's sewer system.

Two westboundlanes of W. Moulton Street will be impacted Tuesday as a Decatur Utilities contractor begins work that will last through Friday, December 10.

The westbound lanes will be closed daily between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Eastbound traffic will not be affected.

The work is part of the utility company's ongoing rehabilitation of the sanitary sewer system.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Florence
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Fayetteville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Decatur
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Scottsboro
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events