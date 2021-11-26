Decatur Utilities work to impact traffic

Decatur Utilities warns drivers to be aware portions of a street will be closed starting November 30 due to renovations with the city's sewer system.

Two westboundlanes of W. Moulton Street will be impacted Tuesday as a Decatur Utilities contractor begins work that will last through Friday, December 10.

The westbound lanes will be closed daily between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Eastbound traffic will not be affected.

The work is part of the utility company's ongoing rehabilitation of the sanitary sewer system.