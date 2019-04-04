Clear

Decatur Utilities water main repair impacting traffic

MGN Online MGN Online

The repairs are expected to continue overnight and through the early morning hours on Friday.

Posted: Apr. 4, 2019 5:42 PM
Updated: Apr. 4, 2019 6:25 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to Decatur Utilities, crews will be making repairs to a water main, which will impact traffic on Sixth Avenue North at Prospect Drive SE.

A spokesperson, Joe Holmes, said the two northbound lanes in the area will be closed, and northbound traffic will be merged into the turn-lane. Holmes said drivers should approach the work zone at reduced speeds and be aware of traffic control, equipment and utility workers.

The repairs are expected to continue overnight and through the early morning hours on Friday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 58°
Florence
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 56°
Fayetteville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 56°
Scottsboro
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events