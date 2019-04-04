Decatur Utilities water main repair impacting traffic

According to Decatur Utilities, crews will be making repairs to a water main, which will impact traffic on Sixth Avenue North at Prospect Drive SE.
A spokesperson, Joe Holmes, said the two northbound lanes in the area will be closed, and northbound traffic will be merged into the turn-lane. Holmes said drivers should approach the work zone at reduced speeds and be aware of traffic control, equipment and utility workers.
The repairs are expected to continue overnight and through the early morning hours on Friday.
