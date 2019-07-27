Decatur Utilities warns customers about scammers

"Scammers are at it this weekend," according to Decatur Utilities.
The company is warning customers that they have received word about scam calls targeting their customers. Communications Coordinator Joe Holmes said in a statement that the calls are coming from the number 1-800-484-5545.
Decatur Utilities suggests hanging up on these scam calls.
"DU will NOT call and pressure you to pay by credit, debit or prepaid card," Holmes stated.
