Decatur Utilities warns about scammers impersonating the Tennessee Valley Authority

Decatur Utilities says scammers are calling local businesses Monday afternoon claiming to be from the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA).

The company says the scammers are threatening to disconnect service within 30 minutes if a past-due bill is not paid.

According to officials, the number they are calling from is 865-632-2101, which is a legitimate TVA toll-free number. They say it is being “spoofed” to show up in caller ID as “TVA."

Decatur Utilities warns TVA does not interact with residential or small business customers about bill payment or disconnection. If you receive a scam call, you should hang up and call the Decatur Utilities Customer Service Department at 256-552-1400-Option 4 to report it.