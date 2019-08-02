Decatur Utilities is warning people about scam calls.
The company says customers received threats to disconnect power if their bills were not paid using a credit, debit or prepaid card within 30 minutes. Decatur Utilities says it will never call customers and pressure them for payment.
Anyone who received a scam call is encouraged to hang up or call Decatur Utilities.
Related Content
- Decatur Utilities warns about scam calls
- Huntsville Utilities warns customers of scam calls
- Huntsville Utilities warning about new texting scam
- Huntsville Utilities warns against scam activity
- Decatur Utilities warns customers about scammers
- Decatur police issue scam warnings, tips
- Decatur Utilities: We're not trying to scam you
- Decatur police warn of scam making the rounds
- Decatur Police Department warns residents of IRS scam
- Decatur Utilities conducts Natural Gas Inspections
Scroll for more content...