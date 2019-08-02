Clear
Decatur Utilities warns about scam calls

Anyone who received a scam call is encouraged to hang up or call Decatur Utilities.

Decatur Utilities is warning people about scam calls.

The company says customers received threats to disconnect power if their bills were not paid using a credit, debit or prepaid card within 30 minutes. Decatur Utilities says it will never call customers and pressure them for payment.

