Decatur Utilities warn against recent scam

Decatur Utilities is warning its customers against a scam that involves someone impersonating a utilities worker.
They company said several of its customers have received calls today that a person that claimed to be with Huntsville Utilities and threatened to shut the power off unless immediate payment was made over the phone.
DU said if that happens to one of its customers, that person should immediately hang up. They said neither they nor Huntsville Utilities will call customers to threaten disconnection unless payment is made.
