Decatur Utilities suspends disconnects for non-payment

Decatur Utilities plans to suspend disconnections over non-payments.

The new policy begins Monday.

Utility leaders are making the move to help due to a recent increase in coronavirus cases.

The new policy regarding disconnections for non-payments will run for two months.

“Many of our customers are still being affected financially by the pandemic,” General Manager Ray Hardin said. “We feel it is important that DU take this action in hopes of helping them work through this difficult time.”