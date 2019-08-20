Decatur Utilities crews are still working on getting some traffic lights up and working after Monday’s storms.
There's work being done at the intersection of Danville Road and Modaus Road right in front of Austin Middle School. Decatur police are at the intersection directing traffic since the traffic lights are not working.
Monday afternoon, a strong storm left more than 6,000 people without power.
By Tuesday morning, power was back on but two intersections are still without operational traffic lights.
Police told WAAY 31 lights at the intersections of Danville Road and Modaus and Danville Road and Carridale won't be fixed until this evening. They said there were no reports of accidents and they're asking drivers to be cautious in the area.
Related Content
- Decatur Utilities still working to get traffic signals working
- Decatur Utilities water main repair impacting traffic
- Utility crews in Decatur working to repair damaged gas main
- Utility employees working through cold weather
- Madison Co. commission considering buying temporary traffic signals for work zones
- Decatur Utilities conducts Natural Gas Inspections
- Decatur Utilities warns customers about scammers
- Decatur Utilities warns about scam calls
- Sewer work to cause traffic troubles
- Traffic Alert: Portion of Brooks Street in Decatur to be closed for road work