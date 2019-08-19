Decatur Utilities says thousands of customers are without power

Decatur Utilities says 5,100 customers are without power right now.
The company says crews are working to restore remaining substations and will then address smaller pockets of outages and individual calls. You can see the Decatur Utilities outage map here.
