Clear

Decatur Utilities says thousands of customers are without power

The company says crews are working to restore services.

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 7:39 PM
Updated: Aug 19, 2019 7:40 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Decatur Utilities says 5,100 customers are without power right now. 

The company says crews are working to restore remaining substations and will then address smaller pockets of outages and individual calls. You can see the Decatur Utilities outage map here

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 79°
Florence
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 87°
Decatur
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 87°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events