Decatur Utilities preparing for possible storm damage

Utility crews in Morgan County are preparing for what can be a long 24 hours as Tropical Depression Ida is expected to make its way to North Alabama.

Decatur Utilities told WAAY 31 when hearing about a major storm like this coming to the area, they plan for days in advance to make sure they have everything they need and all hands on deck in case it causes major damage to the area.

They said it's no different with this storm.

They say in addition to monitoring the weather conditions closely, they've been checking the trucks regularly the last couple of days to make sure they are fully stocked, as well as making sure they have enough crews available and extra on standby.

Decatur Utilities personnel said in days leading up to the storm they let their crews know to prepare for what can be a long and busy shift. They said crew members are very experienced with handling big storms and are ready to respond as needed Monday night and Tuesday.

"We're fortunate to have really good crews and that they are already anticipating this, and most of them have been through this multiple times. So as far as, I hate to say more of a routine, after you do it so many times you know more of what to anticipate," Steven Williams, an electric field superintendent for Decatur Utilities, said.

Williams said they are prepared to deal with outages and downed trees and will respond as quickly as they can to any calls they receive.

