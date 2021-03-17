Decatur Utilities crews on standby to respond to storm damage overnight

Emergency crews are on standby to respond to any damage caused by Wednesday's storms.

Decatur Utilities says it's been monitoring the storm system for several days. Crews have prepared their equipment, and trucks are now ready to go.

Some of that equipment includes lines to help restore power if any outages are reported.

Joe Holmes with Decatur Utilities says they've got a plan together and are ready to respond as soon as things start happening.

"Really until they hit and see where damage is done or outages occur, that's when we respond. They're ready to roll on a moment's notice," Holmes said.

Some of the damage you might see may include downed power lines.

Decatur Utilities warns people not to touch any power lines on the ground. There's no way to tell whether or not those lines are active, and touching one could be deadly.

They also warn people to not plug portable generators into your home's wiring.

"Our linemen are out there working on lines they assume are de-energized because of the outage. If you plug a portable generator in and back feed that line, that could be a deadly situation for them," Holmes said.

People with permanent generators should make sure they were installed by licensed electricians. You should also check to make sure those permanent generators were registered with Decatur Utilities. That way, linemen are aware of generators in the area.

Decatur Utilities ask people to be patient when it comes to any power outages that may occur. They say there's a process to fixing mass outages that they follow. That process can take a few minutes to several hours depending on the damage.

You can report a power outage to Decatur Utilities by calling their main number, (256) 552-1400. There is a crew on standby overnight if the storm continues into the early morning hours.