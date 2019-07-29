Decatur Utilities closing portion of Somerville Road to remove tree hanging over roadway

A portion of Somerville Road SE in Decatur will be closed on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. while a large tree hanging over the road is removed.
The road will be closed between Jackson Street SE and Sherman Street SE. Decatur Utilities says drivers should take an alternate route to avoid the closure.
For live traffic alerts, click here.
