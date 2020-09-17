Decatur Utilities changes may lead to savings for some customers

Some customers in Morgan County could soon save on utility charges.

Decatur Utilities announced on Thursday that it will no longer charge the $3.95 third-party “convenience fee” to process payments on credit and debit cards.

“The elimination of the fee will allow customers to utilize these safe, no-contact payment methods at no additional cost,” the company said in its statement on Thursday.

Starting Oct. 1, customers can use safe, no-contact payment methods at no additional cost. Customers can also set up recurring credit/debit card payments using the SmartHub app.

“The volume of transactions and the current COVID-19 pandemic make this a logical time to stop charging that convenience fee so even more customers can take advantage of these safe, no-contact payment options,” said Decatur Utilities General Manager Ray Hardin.

Decatur Utilities says its electric customers will also see a temporary rate reduction from TVA wholesale credit. It says a typical residential customer will see an average savings of $2 per month.

The company said it’ll take about a month for the savings to show up on customers’ bills.

— Decatur Utilities (@decaturutility) September 17, 2020