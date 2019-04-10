Decatur Utilities: We're not trying to scam you

Decatur Utilities issued this warning Wednesday:

Decatur Utilities warns customers if they are contacted by someone claiming to be from DU - and they demand payment for a past due bill by phone - hang up!

DU will never ask for a customer’s credit or debit card info over the phone - and we don't demand payment via pre-paid cards.

Customers should hang up and call DU at 256-552-1400 to report the scam attempt and to confirm the status of their account.