Decatur Utilities: Power outages, slow drains in homes possible after flooding

The city of Decatur distributed this press release from Decatur Utilities Monday morning:

Decatur and surrounding areas have experienced almost 10 inches of rainfall in the past week.

As a result, the Tennessee River/Wheeler Reservoir has exceeded the 100-year flood level.

Many areas around the city have storm water drainage ditches and flumes at higher levels than previously seen.

As a result of additional river water being released by TVA to control and minimize flooding throughout the entire Tennessee River basin, the river level around Decatur is projected to potentially rise another 1 to 2 feet above the current level.

Residents seeing the biggest impact are those in the areas around Country Club Road, Stratford Road, Point Mallard and those properties near the Wheeler Wildlife Refuge, Flint Creek and Tennessee River.

You may experience slow drains in your home as a result of the high water levels in the sewer system.

There may be a need to interrupt power service in those areas where water levels get too close to ground mounted transformers.

Please do not drive around temporary traffic barricades where road flooding may be occurring. TURN AROUND – DON’T DROWN.

For flooding emergencies, please call 911. For non-emergencies, please contact the Decatur Police Department at 256-341-4600. For utility issues, call DU dispatch at 256-552-1400.