Decatur Utilities: More than 1.6 million gallons of sanitary sewage overflow last week

Decatur Utilities reports more than 1.6 million gallons of sanitary sewage spilled out into Decatur during last week's heavy rain and flooding.

A total of 15 overflows were reported with a total release of 1,670,361 gallons.

During the weekend of Dec. 22 there were 12 reports leading to the release of more than 800,000 gallons of sewage water.

City officials said the Alabama Department of Environmental Management will fine Decatur Utilities for the overflows.

Decatur Utilities said the issue stems from old clay pipes that are starting to break. Over the last 10 years, the company said they've spent more than $60 million replacing the pipes, but it will take years to replace it all.

More overflows are anticipated this weekend as heavy rains are predicted to hit the area on Saturday.

Decatur Utilities says people should avoid the water, and that it does not impact drinking water.