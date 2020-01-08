Clear

Decatur Utilities: More than 1.6 million gallons of sanitary sewage overflow last week

Decatur Utilities reports more than 1.6 million gallons of sanitary sewage spilled out into Decatur during last week's heavy rain and flooding.

Posted: Jan 8, 2020 10:19 PM
Posted By: Steven Dilsizian, Josh Rayburn

Decatur Utilities reports more than 1.6 million gallons of sanitary sewage spilled out into Decatur during last week's heavy rain and flooding.

A total of 15 overflows were reported with a total release of 1,670,361 gallons.

During the weekend of Dec. 22 there were 12 reports leading to the release of more than 800,000 gallons of sewage water.

City officials said the Alabama Department of Environmental Management will fine Decatur Utilities for the overflows.

Decatur Utilities said the issue stems from old clay pipes that are starting to break. Over the last 10 years, the company said they've spent more than $60 million replacing the pipes, but it will take years to replace it all.

More overflows are anticipated this weekend as heavy rains are predicted to hit the area on Saturday.

Decatur Utilities says people should avoid the water, and that it does not impact drinking water.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 33°
Florence
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Fayetteville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 34°
Decatur
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Scottsboro
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 27°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events