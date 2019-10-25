Decatur Troopers catch Kentucky runaway in stolen car after chase, crash on I-65

Clear
A juvenile reported as a runaway in a stolen vehicle from Kentucky was caught Friday in Decatur.

Posted: Oct 25, 2019 11:32 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Decatur Trooper Post received a call about 7 a.m. Friday from Kentucky State Police about a runaway juvenile driving a stolen 2011 Chevrolet Cruze, said Senior Trooper Chuck Daniel.

Daniel said an Alabama State Trooper spotted the car on Interstate 65 south near mile marker 343 and the Limestone/Morgan county line. When the trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, Daniel said it drove away until eventually losing control and crashing at Exit 325, Thompson Road.

The juvenile got out and ran away but was caught, Daniel said.

The juvenile, who was not reported to have any injuries, was turned over to the Morgan County Juvenile Office.

