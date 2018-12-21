Clear

Decatur Police: victim shot inside vehicle at Central Parkway

Officers are at the scene of a shooting on Central Parkway.

Posted: Dec. 21, 2018 2:16 PM
Updated: Dec. 21, 2018 2:46 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to Decatur Police, officers are at the scene of a shooting on Central Parkway near Wilson Morgan Park. Someone was shot inside a vehicle and was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital-Decatur General campus. 

The road is closed in that area. WAAY 31 has a reporter on the way to the scene and will provide updates.

