The Decatur Police Department posted to social media Monday that they have received several reports of theft at the Albany Landing Apartments. They have security footage of two suspects going through vehicles in the complex's parking lot.
To view the footage, click here. If you have information about the crimes, you are asked to call Decatur Police at 256-341-4617 or email smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.
Related Content
- Police ask public for information after reports of theft at Decatur apartment
- Police: 1 shot at Decatur apartment complex
- PHOTOS: Decatur police searching for theft suspect
- Deadly shooting at Decatur apartment complex
- Decatur Police officials warn drivers about car theft this winter
- Decatur man charged with identity theft
- Woman charged with theft in Decatur
- Decatur police investigating shooting
- Fire reported in Huntsville apartment
- Juveniles charged after theft reported at new Austin High School in Decatur
Scroll for more content...