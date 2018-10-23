Clear

Police ask public for information after reports of theft at Decatur apartment

Decatur Police are asking the public for information after several reports of theft at the Albany Landing Apartments.

The Decatur Police Department posted to social media Monday that they have received several reports of theft at the Albany Landing Apartments. They have security footage of two suspects going through vehicles in the complex's parking lot.

To view the footage, click here. If you have information about the crimes, you are asked to call Decatur Police at 256-341-4617 or email smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.

