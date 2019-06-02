Clear

Decatur Police seek suspect in Point Mallard shooting

Caleb D'Vante Long a.k.a. Caleb D'Vante Long a.k.a. "Caleb Langford" has been identified as the suspect in the Saturday night shooting at Point Mallard.q

Decatur Police said their suspect has two warrants for second-degree assault.

Decatur Police are asking the public for help in locating a man who they said is responsible for injuring two people in a shooting Saturday night at Point Mallard Water Park.

Officers identified the man as 18-year-old Caleb D'Vante Long a.k.a. "Caleb Langford." They said he is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. 

Long also has two warrants for second-degree assault.

The shooting happened around 9:08 p.m. near the wave pool at Point Mallard Water Park. The park was hosting a family friendly night swim event at the time.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Sgt. Burleson at 256-341-4633 or email mburleson@decatur-al.gov.

