Decatur Police seek suspect in Point Mallard shooting

Decatur Police are asking the public for help in locating a man who they said is responsible for injuring two people in a shooting Saturday night at Point Mallard Water Park.
Officers identified the man as 18-year-old Caleb D'Vante Long a.k.a. "Caleb Langford." They said he is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.
Long also has two warrants for second-degree assault.
The shooting happened around 9:08 p.m. near the wave pool at Point Mallard Water Park. The park was hosting a family friendly night swim event at the time.
Police ask anyone with information to contact Sgt. Burleson at 256-341-4633 or email mburleson@decatur-al.gov.
