Decatur Police seek public's help in locating stolen shotguns

Decatur Police say a theft of a large number of shotguns was reported from a residence the week of November 12, 2018. The brands of the guns include Browning, Benelli, Beretta and Charles Daly.

The police department is conducting an investigation and says it believes the guns will be sold illegally. Some of the stolen guns have been located and recovered, but an investigation is ongoing. Arrests have been made, and more are expected.

Anyone with information about the theft or sale of these firearms should contact Detective Brian Prosser at 256-341-4842 or 256-341-4660.