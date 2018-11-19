Decatur Police say a theft of a large number of shotguns was reported from a residence the week of November 12, 2018. The brands of the guns include Browning, Benelli, Beretta and Charles Daly.
The police department is conducting an investigation and says it believes the guns will be sold illegally. Some of the stolen guns have been located and recovered, but an investigation is ongoing. Arrests have been made, and more are expected.
Anyone with information about the theft or sale of these firearms should contact Detective Brian Prosser at 256-341-4842 or 256-341-4660.
Related Content
- Decatur Police seek public's help in locating stolen shotguns
- Decatur Police seeking help in identifying suspect
- Police say man shot blaring smoke detector with a shotgun
- Decatur Police search for suspect using stolen credit card
- Decatur woman charged with trafficking stolen identities
- Decatur police investigating shooting
- Decatur Police seek driver in deadly hit and run
- Man arrested for robbing Dollar General with shotgun
- Convicted felon charged with having short-barreled shotgun
- Huntsville Police seek public's help in identifying theft suspects
Scroll for more content...