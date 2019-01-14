Clear
Decatur Police seek gas station clerk robbery suspect

Decatur Police are looking for this suspect in connection with the robbery of a clerk at Texaco on Jan. 8.

Decatur Police need help identifying a suspect associated with robbing a gas station clerk.

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 4:13 PM
Updated: Jan. 14, 2019 5:24 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

About 1:15 a.m. Jan. 8, Morgan County 911 got a call about a robbery at the Texaco located at 819 6th Ave. NE, said Emily Long, police department spokesperson.

During the incident, a man walked up to the store and put on a ski mask. He then entered the business, pulled out a firearm and demanded money.

The clerk provided an undisclosed amount of money to the perpetrator, who fled on foot, Long said.

Prior to the suspect entering the store, he was in view of the camera without the mask.

If anyone has any information identifying the subject, please contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.

