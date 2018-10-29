Clear
Decatur Police seek driver in deadly hit and run

Police are looking for a white car but have little information to go on at this point.

Posted: Oct. 29, 2018 10:18 AM
Updated: Oct. 29, 2018 10:39 AM
Posted By: Bill Young

Decatur Police are looking for the driver of a car who hit and killed a man early Sunday morning and then left the scene.

The victim, 42-year-old Ricardo Brown, was found lying on 12th Avenue NW just after 4:30 AM. He died a short time later at the hospital. 

The description of the vehicle is a white car with possible front end damage.  Anyone with information is asked to call Decatur Police.

