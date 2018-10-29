Decatur Police are looking for the driver of a car who hit and killed a man early Sunday morning and then left the scene.
The victim, 42-year-old Ricardo Brown, was found lying on 12th Avenue NW just after 4:30 AM. He died a short time later at the hospital.
The description of the vehicle is a white car with possible front end damage. Anyone with information is asked to call Decatur Police.
Related Content
- Decatur Police seek driver in deadly hit and run
- Decatur Police seeking help in identifying suspect
- Card cloning hits Decatur
- Decatur Police on patrol for drunk drivers
- Toney man killed in Decatur hit-and-run
- Decatur woman identified in deadly Monday wreck
- Pedestrian identified in deadly Decatur wreck
- Deadly shooting at Decatur apartment complex
- Decatur police investigating shooting
- Decatur Police officials warn drivers about car theft this winter
Scroll for more content...