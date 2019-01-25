Decatur Police seeing increase in counterfeit money

Photo Gallery 3 Images
Decatur Police say they have seen an increase over the past few weeks in counterfeit money circulating throughout the city.
Businesses and residents are urged to pay close attention to bills they receive. The counterfeit bills have the word “REPLICA” and Chinese symbols on them. Police say the currency may be seen in any denomination.
If anyone receives or finds any type of counterfeit money, they are asked to contact Decatur Police at 256-341-4660.
These images from Decatur Police are examples of the counterfeit bills currently in circulation.
