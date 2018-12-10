Clear
Decatur Police release name of woman killed in head-on crash

Demetria Spraggins pronounced dead at Decatur Morgan Hospital.

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 9:48 AM
Updated: Dec. 10, 2018 9:49 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Police have released the name of a Decatur woman who was killed in a crash on Highway 31 on Friday near Big Bob Gibson's BBQ.

Demetria Spraggins, 44, died after her vehicle crossed the center lane and hit another head on. The driver of the other vehicle, Milt Poleat, 47, was treated and released from the hospital.

