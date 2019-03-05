Decatur Police receive new cold weather suits thanks to 3M

Some officers in the Decatur Police Department will be sporting new cold weather suits, thanks to a donation from 3M.

The scientific corporation gave the Decatur Marine Unit 5 cold weather suits, one for each officer. Each suit is projected to cost $500 and are said to be what the United States Coast Guard uses as well.

The jackets will help keep the officers warm in the cold winters and stay safe when on the boats. Each jacket has an internal flotation device inside of it. Lieutenant Jeremy Hayes says this equipment is critical for the winters.

"If you've been on the water at any amount of time in the winter time, you know you need as much clothing as possible in the water," Hayes said. "It's going to be a lot colder in the water than it is out of it."

Decatur Police say their Marine Unit will start using the new donated weather suits immediately.