Decatur Police offering self-defense classes for women

There is no cost to attend the training

Posted: Feb. 5, 2019 6:20 AM
Posted By: Devyn Guillebeaux

The Decatur Police Department will be offering its first RAD (Rape Aggression Defense) Training Course to provide crucial safety information that could prevent a possible assault.

Instruction will be divided into three training sessions on February 18, 20, and 22 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. 

Each class will be hands on and may seem physically demanding by some, however women of all abilities are encouraged to register. 

There is no cost to attend the training. The course will be capped at 20 female attendees.

The information form must be completed as part of the registration process.

The attendees will be contacted by February 14.

