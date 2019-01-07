Clear
Decatur Police need your help with robbery suspect

The suspect in the Jan. 2, 2019, robbery. (Photo from Decatur Police)

The crime took place Jan. 2

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 11:47 AM
Updated: Jan. 7, 2019 11:50 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Decatur Police Department is trying to identify a robbery suspect.

About 8:30 a.m. Jan. 2, Morgan County 911 received the call of a robbery on 4th Avenue SW, said Emily Long, department spokesperson.

During the incident, a male took the victim’s wallet and keys. The victim did not sustain injuries from the encounter.

A short time after the robbery, the suspect used the victim’s credit card at a store, according to police.

If anyone has any information identifying the suspect, contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.

