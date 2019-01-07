Decatur Police need your help with robbery suspect

Photo Gallery 3 Images
The Decatur Police Department is trying to identify a robbery suspect.
About 8:30 a.m. Jan. 2, Morgan County 911 received the call of a robbery on 4th Avenue SW, said Emily Long, department spokesperson.
During the incident, a male took the victim’s wallet and keys. The victim did not sustain injuries from the encounter.
A short time after the robbery, the suspect used the victim’s credit card at a store, according to police.
If anyone has any information identifying the suspect, contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.
