The Decatur Police Department is asking for help locating LaDejanae Robinson.

Police say LeDejane is a 16-year-old runaway.

She is a Black female, approximately 5’4” tall, 125 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Decatur Police Department at 256-341-4600, Detective Jasmin Ferizovic at 256-341-4614, or email jferizovic@decatur-al.gov.