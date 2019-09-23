Decatur police want help for homeless man who climbed on homeowner's roof

Decatur police are helping a man they thought was a burglar, but ended up putting them in a situation they'd never been in before.

Police say the man climbed on a roof Saturday morning, of a home on Stratford Place. He stayed up there for six hours while they tried to coax him down.

WAAY 31 spoke to neighbors and found out how police are helping the man.

“It makes me wonder, what he was trying to gain, what sort of demonstration he was trying to make with that type of behavior?” said a man who lives nearby and did not want to be identified.

People who live on Stratford Place in Decatur say they are a little on edge this Monday, two days after the bizarre situation unfolded in their neighborhood.

“Surprised than anything. I had not ever heard of anything like that before. It’s an unusual demonstration to my way of thinking,” the man said.

Decatur police said on Saturday morning, a homeowner told them someone was in her backyard. As soon as first responders showed up, they say he climbed on the roof.

Neighbors and police say the man was dancing and yelling for about six hours while officers tried to talk him down.

“They weren’t being overly forceful. They tried to do it in a proper manner,” he said.

Police say the man ended up falling off the roof, but was able to be escorted off the property. They said he was under the influence of an unknown drug and is now in a disclosed facility getting care.

Police say the man is homeless and when he's released from his current facility, they want to find him a place to stay where he can be supervised. Neighbors also want to see him get the care he needs.

“It’s a very difficult situation to deal with and no good answer,” said the man who lives nearby.

Decatur police said the man will not face any charges at this time and is being looked after for now. They are looking into transitional homeless facilities in the city for when he is released.

We reached out to the homeowner whose roof the man climbed on and she didn't want to go on camera.