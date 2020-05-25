Decatur Police look for capital murder suspect wanted in Danville triple murder

Decatur Police are looking for Carson Ray Peters connected to Sunday night's triple murder.

There are three active warrants for the arrest of Peters, charging him with capital murder.

If you see Peters or know where he is, please contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.

The shooting happened at 68-70 Flint Creek Private Drive, in the Neel Community.

The address is outside of the city limits of Decatur, but within the jurisdiction of Decatur Police.

When Decatur Police arrived on scene they found three people dead and emergency crews airlifted a fourth person was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital.

The identities of the victims are being withheld at this time.

WAAY 31 News has a crew at the scene. This story will updated as we learn more.