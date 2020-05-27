Decatur Police investigators tight lipped on Danville triple murder investigation

Investigators are remaining tight lipped about the Sunday murders of three people in the Danville community in Morgan County.

Both suspects are in the Morgan County Jail. Carson Peters is accused of the murders and April Hanner, his significant other, is accused of helping him avoid police for nearly 2 days.

Decatur Police said Wednesday afternoon the truck they were looking for in connection the murders was located.

People in the community said Wednesday they are relieved no one else got hurt and both suspects are in custody.

Police aren't releasing any updates on the investigation. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office and Decatur Police worked with the US Marshals to bring both suspects into custody.

The three victims who died are Theresa Peters, Carson Peters' wife who he was getting divorced from, her sister Tammy Smith, and her boyfriend James Miller.

The two women's mother was also shot. She was taken to Huntsville Hospital where she is in stable condition.

The roommate of James Miller's brother, Curtis Turney, said he knows his roommate is having a difficult time.

"He told me that was his brother, and my heart dropped. It blows my mind all to pieces. I'll be honest with you. Something stupid like that, it's kind of sad really," Turney said.

Wednesday afternoon the families said they are working to make funeral arrangements.