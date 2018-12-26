Clear
Decatur Police investigating overnight business theft

Decatur Police confirmed they were investigating a theft at Sue Jac Construction Wednesday morning.

Investigators were called to Sue Jac Construction Wednesday morning to look into the theft.

Posted: Dec. 26, 2018 8:35 AM
Updated: Dec. 26, 2018 9:16 AM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Decatur Police are investigating after they said a theft occurred at a local construction company.

Investigators were called to Sue Jac Construction Wednesday morning to look into the theft.

This is a developing story. WAAY 31 will update this story with the latest information.

