Decatur Police investigate shooting in Neel community

Decatur Police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday evening.

Officers responded to the 70-block of Flint Creek Private Drive near Neel School Road during the evening and were still on scene as of 7:45 p.m.

The address is outside of the city limits of Decatur, but within the jurisdiction of Decatur Police.

In a tweet, the department confirmed there is at least one victim of the shooting. That person's condition is not currently known.

WAAY 31 News has a crew on the way to the scene. This story will updated as we learn more.