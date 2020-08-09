Decatur Police investigate fatal shooting

Decatur Police are investigating after a man was shot Saturday night and later died from his injuries.

Officers arrived at a home on Chestnut Street SE around 11:30 p.m. in response to a medical assistance call. When they arrived, they found Landon Ellis Borden, 31, who had a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Decatur Police are classifying the case as a death investigation at this time. They ask that anyone with information about the shooting call Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email him at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.