Decatur Police charge juvenile for vehicle break-ins at Lynnwood Circle

On Sunday, Decatur Police responded to Lynnwood Circle for a vehicle break-in.
When officers arrived to the scene, they found additional vehicles that had been broken into and a 17-year-old who matched the description of the suspect. He was arrested.
The juvenile was charged at the Decatur Police Department with three counts of unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and was later released to his guardian. Investigators say he'd broken into three vehicles.
