Decatur Police charge juvenile for vehicle break-ins at Lynnwood Circle

Investigators say the suspect broke into three vehicles.

Posted: Dec. 17, 2018 11:34 AM
Updated: Dec. 17, 2018 11:35 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

On Sunday, Decatur Police responded to Lynnwood Circle for a vehicle break-in.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found additional vehicles that had been broken into and a 17-year-old who matched the description of the suspect. He was arrested. 

The juvenile was charged at the Decatur Police Department with three counts of unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and was later released to his guardian. Investigators say he'd broken into three vehicles.

