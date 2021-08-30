Clear
Decatur Police charge Athens man with using stolen firearm in gas station shooting

Ronney Facison

Bond was set at $2,500

Posted: Aug 30, 2021 4:11 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

An Athens man is charged with receiving stolen property after Decatur Police say he used a stolen firearm to shoot a man.

Ronney Facison, 51, was taken to the Morgan County Correctional Facility and booked with a $2,500 bond, police said.

Officers responded about 3:30 p.m. Sunday to a report of a shooting at the Marathon gas station in the 2,900 block of Highway 31. They found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, who was taken to Huntsville Hospital and treated and released.

Facison was detained as a suspect, and police said it was determined the firearm used in the shooting was reported stolen through the Huntsville Police Department.

Decatur police said the shooting occurred “after a dispute involving a personal relationship.”

