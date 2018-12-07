Clear
Decatur Police ask for help to identify Alabama Title Loan robbery suspect

The robbery happened on Friday, November 30 around 7 p.m.

Posted: Dec. 7, 2018 3:16 PM
Updated: Dec. 7, 2018 4:13 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Decatur Police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect involved in a robbery on Friday, November 30 around 7 p.m. at Alabama Title Loan on 6th Avenue southeast.

The suspect walked into the business wearing a mask and brandishing a pistol. He demanded the teller give him money and then left with an undisclosed amount. Police say he may have fled the scene in a two-door vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery and suspect is asked to call Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email him at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.

