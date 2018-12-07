Photo Gallery 4 Images
Decatur Police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect involved in a robbery on Friday, November 30 around 7 p.m. at Alabama Title Loan on 6th Avenue southeast.
The suspect walked into the business wearing a mask and brandishing a pistol. He demanded the teller give him money and then left with an undisclosed amount. Police say he may have fled the scene in a two-door vehicle.
Anyone with information regarding the robbery and suspect is asked to call Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email him at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.
Related Content
- Decatur Police ask for help to identify Alabama Title Loan robbery suspect
- Decatur Police seeking help in identifying suspect
- Advance America robbery suspect sought by Decatur Police
- Police say they've identified suspect in Decatur shooting
- Decatur Police asking for help in identifying two suspects
- Decatur Police need help identifying suspects in car break-ins
- Decatur man charged with robbery, fighting police
- Police identify woman killed in Decatur
- Police searching for robbery suspects
- PHOTOS: Decatur police searching for theft suspect
Scroll for more content...