Decatur Police ask public for help in finding "armed and dangerous" suspect

Lewis is considered by police to be armed and dangerous.

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 3:57 PM
Updated: Nov. 30, 2018 3:59 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Decatur Police are asking the public for help in locating a suspect, Brandon Rashard Lewis, who is considered to be armed and dangerous. He is wanted on multiple warrants, including robbery in the 3rd degree.

Lewis is 22-years-old, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

If you have information on his whereabouts, notify the Decatur Police Department at 256-341-4660 or call 911.

