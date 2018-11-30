Decatur Police are asking the public for help in locating a suspect, Brandon Rashard Lewis, who is considered to be armed and dangerous. He is wanted on multiple warrants, including robbery in the 3rd degree.
Lewis is 22-years-old, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.
If you have information on his whereabouts, notify the Decatur Police Department at 256-341-4660 or call 911.
