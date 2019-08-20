Decatur Police ask public for help in hit-and-run cold case

Decatur Police are asking for the community's help in a hit-and-run case that left one man dead nearly ten months ago.

The crime happened on 12th Avenue, near 3rd Street, last October.

WAAY 31 spoke with an automotive repair shop in Decatur, as police are now relying on them for any possible leads.

“Wow! That has been a long time," Annie Garner said.

That was Annie Garner’s reaction when she learned the Decatur Police Department is still investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened on October 28th of last year.

42-year-old Ricardo Brown was found unresponsive in the middle of the street and later died from his injuries. Police say the person who hit him never stopped.

The department is still looking for the person responsible. They’re asking the community to come forward if they were in the area and remember anything from that night.

“That is very difficult to ask, because I don’t remember probably a couple months back exactly where I was and what was going on," Garner said.

More importantly, police are asking local automotive repair shops--like Maaco, where Garner works--to check and see if they’ve worked on a white or pearl-white vehicle with front-end damage--specifically, on the passenger-side hood, quarter panel, or windshield.

When Garner took the job at Maaco, she never imagined she could potentially help solve a crime.

“That’s something that you just don’t think of. You think of collisions or somebody in a regular accident. Someone hit them by accident," Garner said. "You’re not thinking of a murder or a hit-and-run where you’ve left an individual there to die.”

Garner told WAAY 31 this case will impact how she looks at future repairs.

“It’s going to forever be a thought in the back of my mind," she said. "Definitely, a thought in the back of my mind. ‘What happened? What really happened?’”

Garner said she hopes the case is solved soon and, in the meantime, she’s thinking about the victim’s family.

“My heart goes out to them. I'm sending them my sincere condolences," she said. "Praying that they get the answers that they need for closure."

Garner told WAAY 31 her office will be taking a good look at their records and the customers they’ve served since the crime happened, and will let Decatur Police know if they find anything that fits the description.

You’re asked to call the Decatur Police Department if you have any information about this case.