Decatur Police arrest man for passing fake $20s, stealing a car, leading officers on a chase

Decatur Police arrested a man they say was passing off fake $20 bills at local businesses, among other serious crimes. The charges against Terence Smith include six counts of possession of a forged instrument, receiving stolen property, attempting to flee and elude law enforcement, driving while revoked and criminal possession of drug use paraphernalia.

According to police, Smith was identified as a possible suspect after the fake $20s began to surface at local businesses in October. He was also identified as a suspect in the break-in at a Decatur home where the victim said their car was also stolen.

It was Monday, November 26, when police said an officer approached a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Spring Avenue Walmart store when the driver took off. After a short chase, police arrested Smith and another person in the car with him. The vehicle was confirmed to be the one reported stolen earlier in the month. Police also said officers found drug paraphernalia in the car.

He is held on $85,900 bond at the Morgan County Jail.