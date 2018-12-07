Clear

Decatur Police arrest man for biting off another person's lip during fight

Police arrested the suspect nearly three weeks after the assault took place.

Posted: Dec. 7, 2018 9:10 AM
Updated: Dec. 7, 2018 12:50 PM
Posted By: Bill Young

Decatur Police charged a man with assault for biting off another person's lip during a fight.

Anthony Pointer is charged with First Degree Assault and is held in the Morgan County Jail on a $30,000 bond. Police said the fight occurred in mid-November, but Pointer wasn't arrested on a warrant until Thursday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 40°
Florence
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 44°
Fayetteville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
Decatur
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 45°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events