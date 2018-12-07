Decatur Police arrest man for biting off another person's lip during fight

Decatur Police charged a man with assault for biting off another person's lip during a fight.
Anthony Pointer is charged with First Degree Assault and is held in the Morgan County Jail on a $30,000 bond. Police said the fight occurred in mid-November, but Pointer wasn't arrested on a warrant until Thursday.
