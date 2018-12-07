Clear

Decatur Police arrest man for biting off another man's lip during fight

Police arrested the suspect nearly three weeks after the assault took place.

Posted: Dec. 7, 2018 9:10 AM
Posted By: Bill Young

Decatur Police charged a man with assault for biting off another man's lip during a fight. Anthony Pointer is charged with First Degree Assault and is held in the Morgan County Jail on a $30,000 bond. Police said the fight occurred in mid-November but Pointer wasn't arrested on a warrant until Thursday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Florence
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Fayetteville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events